Long Covid left woman, 57, feeling as though she ‘had a stroke’

On emerging from the coma, Lynne was moved to Nottingham City Hospital to begin the slow process of rehabilitation.

Her time on the ventilator had been difficult, and while unconscious she had suffered from a series of vivid nightmares.

Although Lynne says she feels about 50 percent better than she was before COVID-19, she still struggles to put on long sleeve tops due to the lack of mobility of her arms, has insomnia and suffers from stress.

She explained: “I still cannot smell or taste and I haven’t slept under the covers of my bed as I feel trapped, as though I can’t breathe.