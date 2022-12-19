Loud blasts rock Kyiv today as nine Iranian drones shot down

Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine war would not continue if Vladimir Putin died
Kyiv has been rocked by several loud blasts early this morning amid an Iranian drone attack from Russian forces who appear to have replenished their stock of the aerial weapons.
Ukrainian forces have shot down at least nine drones so far this morning in Kyiv’s airspace, the capital region’s military administration said.
Air raid alerts continued to blare in the early hours, warning people to take shelter, as Russia resumed its tactic of using drones – which are much cheaper than missiles but also typically less effective – to bombard the neighbouring country.
“The enemy is attacking the capital with ‘Shahed’ barrage ammunition. Air defence is at work,” the Kyiv administration said on Telegram.
This comes as Russia visibly gears up to escalate the conflict, by committing more troops to a regional formation being assembled to conduct battalion tactical exercises in Belarus since October.
At least 9,000 Russian troops were reported to be entering the so-called “regional training” drills for protecting its borders in October.
Putin flying to Belarus for talks with Lukashenko
Vladimir Putin is headed to Belarus today to hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukanshenko in a first trip to Minsk since 2019.
All talks between Mr Putin and Mr Lukashenko were being held in Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine began.
The Russian president’s visit comes amid fears that he intends to bring Belarusian forces to join a fresh military offensive against Ukraine and reopen a new gateway.
Ukrainian joint forces commander Serhiy Nayev speculated that during these talks, “questions will be worked out for further aggression against Ukraine” and “the broader involvement of the Belarusian armed forces in the operation against Ukraine, in particular, in our opinion, also on the ground.”
Additionally, Russian soldiers training in regional formation in Belarus in October are set to start battalion tactical exercises, Moscow’s defence ministry said today.
“The final assessment of the combat capability and combat readiness of the units will be given by the command at the final stage of coordination – after the battalion tactical exercises have been conducted,” the ministry said, reported the Russian Interfax news agency.
War raging in Bakhmut key focus – Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky says that he has examined the war situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which have been witnessing heavy fighting for over a month now with Russian forces concentrating a majority of their might to capture the separatist regions.
“The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions was examined in great detail. The Bakhmut direction is key,” he said.
The cities are still under Ukrainian control, he said, adding that the Russian soldiers are “doing everything so that not a single undamaged wall remains there.”
“The Zaporizhzhia region, the Kherson region, the south in general – we are gradually reducing the potential of the occupiers. Minus ammunition dumps, minus logistics of the Russian army,” he said in his nightly address.
Mr Zelensky reiterated that air defence is a constant priority of the Ukrainian army and asked Ukraine’s allies to provide them with “more modern air defence systems in sufficient numbers, you can deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror.”
“This will be one of the most powerful steps that will bring the end of aggression closer. Russia will have to follow the path of cessation of aggression, when it can no longer follow the path of missile strikes,” he said.
The Ukrainian war-time president said that protection of the border with both Russia and Belarus is also a constant priority. We are preparing for all possible defence scenarios, he said.
Russian soldiers sent to Belarus in October set to begin military exercises – report
It is not immediately clear when and where in Belarus the exercises will be conducted.
Nine Iranian Shahed drones downed in Kyiv’s airspace
Ukrainian air defences took down nine Iranian-made Shahed drones in the early hours, Kyiv’s military administration said today on the Telegram messaging app.
“The enemy is attacking the capital with ‘Shahed’ barrage ammunition,” the administration said on the Telegram messaging app.
The air defences were operating “due to a Russian attack,” Kyiv oblast governor Oleksiy Kuleba immediately confirmed after air raid alerts were sounded.
Mr Kuleba asked the local residents to take shelter as the “drone attack continues”.
There are no immediate reports of casualties.
However, a fire broke out in Kyiv central district Shevchenkivskyi due to the attack.
Air raid siren have been blaring constantly since early hours for Kyiv and other regions around with another fresh alert sounded at 5.25am local time (0725 GMT).
Loud explosions heard in Kyiv
Several explosions have been reported in the early hours today in Kyiv and its surrounding region in the Ukrainian capital.
The region came under drone attack, governor of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba said.
“Just woke up at 4.30am here in central Kyiv to the sound of an explosion — unsure what it was. We’re in an air raid alert that began at 1.57am,” said Nolan Peterson, war reporter in Ukraine.
In a subsequent tweet, he said: “Seeing reports of another Russian attack using Iranian-made exploding drones. Ukrainian air defences working. Striking on early Monday morning has become Moscow’s modus operandi. Also — power is still on where I live.”
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Monday, 19 December.
