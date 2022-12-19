Lukashenko warned Ukraine ‘suicide’ mission would be ‘worst





Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are holding a crisis meeting in Belarus, which has stoked fears among Ukrainian officials of a new offensive in the war. Belarusian troops have reportedly been building up at the Ukraine-Belarus border to check their combat readiness and conduct military exercises. While Ukrainian officials fear a new front in the north, military experts have branded such a military move “very unlikely”.

Sanho Tree, Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies and former military and diplomatic historian, told Express.co.uk: “I think Putin would like Lukashenko to get involved more, but I don’t think Lukashenko wants to do this. “It would be pretty much suicidal to me. Probably if he did, he’d be one of his worst mistakes.” Alexander Lukashenko “barely survived” anti-government protests that threatened to rock his sixth re-election bid in 2020 Mr Tree said. He added: “And the war is even less popular, even amongst the pro-Russians. They have no desire to end up as cannon meat for Putin or Lukashenko.”

In Belarus, support for the war has been dropping from 28 percent in March to 23 percent in June, according to Chatham House surveys. A Belarusian survey claims only 11 percent of Belarusians would support the involvement of the Belarusian troops in the conflict. In the early days of the war, Putin used Belarus as a launching pad to deploy Russian forces into Ukraine in an offensive that failed to conquer the capital Kyiv and Northern Ukraine. This time around, Ukrainian forces are more prepared to fend off any potential attack, Mr Tree said. He explained: “The logical invasion routes are a death trap with mines and defended already. The Ukrainians know what to expect the next time around. They’re prepared for another offensive with a whole army up in the north.” READ MORE: Ukraine on high alert as Putin in key meeting with Lukashenko today

Russian troops are “deeply unmotivated” compared to Ukrainian troops who are “highly motivated”, said Mr Tree, who knows how important morale is on the battleground having worked as a diplomatic and military historian. He continued: “That matters a lot – it really does. The desperation in Putin is very clear. If he loses this, he gambled everything and it’s going to be very bad for him.” Looking at Russian history, Mr Tree said losing a war in Russia has traditionally led to regime change, “but Putin has nothing left to lose.” Starting a whole new front would inevitably end up in a “bloody retreat” as Putin’s regime has failed to replenish his forces since his mobilisation order in early September. DON’T MISS:

