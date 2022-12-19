Man charged with threatening behaviour after eggs thrown at





A student has been charged with threatening behaviour after eggs were thrown at the King during a visit to York in November. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised North Yorkshire Police to charge 23-year-old Patrick Thelwell following the incident on November 9. He will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on January 20 charged with threatening behaviour contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

The King and his wife the Queen Consort had arrived in the city to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen at York Minster. But a figure in the crowd then suddenly started throwing eggs, all four of which missed. Charles, who was meeting and sdhaking the hands of locals, seemed undeterred as the quartet of eggs landed by his feet. North Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “A 23-year-old man from York has been charged with threatening behaviour contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

“The charge follows an incident in York on 9 November when eggs were thrown during a visit to York by His Majesty King Charles III. The man is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on 20 January 2023.” Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised North Yorkshire police to charge Patrick Thelwell with threatening behaviour contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986. “This follows an investigation by police into an incident in which eggs were thrown at HM The King in York on 9 November 2022. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Patrick Thelwell are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The news comes with Buckingham Palace confirming the King, Queen Consort and members of the Royal Family will spend Christmas at Sandringham for the first time in three years. The gathering at the late Queen’s former Norfolk estate will be the first time royals have spent the festive period at the residence since 2019. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort accompanied by Members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church, on Sunday 25th December 2022.” It is likely Charles and Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, the Princess Royal and her family, as well the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children. However, it it remains unclear whether Prince Andrew join them in making a public appearance.

Christmas Day at Sandringham sees the royal make a morning trip to St Mary Magdalene Church, greeting well-wishers, and a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings. The Royal Family has not spent Christmas together at Sandringham for three years, largely as a result of the Covid pandemic. The late Queen spent the festive period at Windsor Castle for two years in a row – the first with Prince Philip, separated from her wider family in lockdown.