Margaret Thatcher used a plan to end rolling strikes. Where is

Good morning. The UK is facing one of the biggest waves of industrial action in recent history, and some Tory MPs are worried that the government doesn’t have the right approach. Some thoughts on that in today’s note.

Cutting a deal

How did Margaret Thatcher prevail in the 1984-85 miners’ strike? Put simply, she had a plan and a theory: that the UK could stay coal-free longer than British miners could stay solvent. She had settled in 1981 with a pay offer that was a much better deal for the miners than for her government, in part to be able to come back and have the fight on her own terms later.

She used the intervening time to build up the UK’s coal stocks and bet that the National Union of Mineworkers would not be able to carry all the miners with them. Her bet came off and as a result she triumphed (enabling the closure of many pits). She had a theory of the strike which she put into practice.

Equally importantly, she didn’t treat each and every strike as if it were one and the same. She settled on some disputes and fought on against others.

That’s quite a big difference between her approach and that of Rishi Sunak. His government is preparing to stick to its “no negotiations” position as rail workers, nurses, ambulance workers, postal staff and UK Border Force officials all go out on strike.

It ought to be obvious that there is not a great deal in common between all of those various professions. Some have had a decade of very bad pay settlements — nurses’ wages, in particular, have not kept pace with inflation since 2010 — while some have had much better ones.

There’s a plausible theory of change about the rail strikes, which is that technological advance means that certain jobs are no longer as hard to do and hard to fill as in the past. If the government can see off the planned industrial action then the rail industry will be able to strike a new deal that permanently shifts the balance of power in the industry towards rail bosses and the government and away from workers.

I’m not saying that the theory is certain to work. Thatcher thought she had a theory of how to approach the 1989-90 ambulance strike, and in the end she had to settle for what was a major victory for the striking drivers. Given the global difficulties in finding HGV drivers for road haulage, it may be that there isn’t a win to be found here either.

But you can, at least, make a plausible argument for one. What’s the equivalent theory for the nurses’ strike in England, Wales and Northern Ireland? The UK is struggling to recruit enough nurses as it is, and countries cannot stockpile good health like they can stockpile coal. Taking a coach instead of a train is an option in a way that “just don’t get sick this year” isn’t.

Ultimately, the UK government doesn’t need to “win” a political battle over strikes: it needs to find a policy solution to its recruitment difficulties in parts of the public service. It is not clear how Sunak’s government plans to tackle that problem.

The absence of a clear theory as to how, exactly, the UK government plans to “win” in these industrial disputes is why a growing number of Conservative MPs are getting jittery about Sunak’s approach. Thus far he will take comfort from the fact the only MPs on the record are those on the party’s left, such as Caroline Nokes, or committed opponents of Sunak, such as former Tory party chair Jake Berry.

But the lack of a plausible plan to resolve most of these disputes is not just a policy problem: it increases the chances that rolling strikes will cause internal political panic, too.

Now try this

Top stories today

