Meghan and Harry to release another Netflix series





It’s been announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will release a second series in collaboration with the online streaming service Netflix. The docuseries, titled “Live to Lead”, will see various leaders and activists “reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility [and] hope”. The series will be released on December 31, with Prince Harry and Meghan serving as executive producers on the project.

The trailer tells of how the show was inspired by Nelson Mandela. Jointly quoting the former President of South Africa, Prince Harry and Meghan read: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” The series will feature contributions from Bryan Stevenson, Jacinda Ardern, Albie Sachs, Siya Kolisi, Gloria Steinem, Greta Thunberg, and Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg served as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1993 until her death in 2020. In the footage of her, which opens the trailer, she states: "At every turn in my life, I thought 'Do I really want this?' and, if the answer is yes, you find a way." The Netflix teaser also features footage of a speech given by climate activist Greta Thunberg, in which she tells the audience, "The eyes of all future generations are upon you" "And if you choose to fail us, we will never forgive you."

The news follows the release of the Duke and Duchess's controversial first Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan", which was brought out in two parts earlier this month. During the six-part series, the audience gains insight into how the couple met, the early stages of their relationship, and their decision to step back as working royals. Several explosive relations were made in the series, which showed the couple heavily criticising the British press, as well as the "institutional gaslighting" involved in Palace operations, with the Royal family still yet to comment on the show. The couple have seen their popularity drop in recent YouGov polling after the release of the show, as well as a backlash from some US critics.

Prince Harry is soon due to release his upcoming memoir, allegedly titled “Spare”, with the New York Times reporting that it is due January 10, 2023. Although it was at first thought to be due at the end of 2022, a Netflix source told the New York Times: “A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue. “Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project.” The book is likely to contain further bombshell revelations, as well as more details about the couple and their time in the royal family, and will be published by Penguin Random House.