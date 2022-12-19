Meghan & Harry ‘making other side much more believable’ with key error

Mr Coram James added: “If, on the other hand, you take the approach of, ‘I’m not responsible for any of this, this is all one giant smear campaign against me, none of this is my fault, everyone else is lying, I’m completely innocent. It’s us two who are right and the score of other people who are totally wrong,’ you rarely build sympathy that way.

“And without sympathy you don’t get an audience on board with your attempts at crisis management and it actually ends up making the other side much more believable than you.

“I would argue that their lack of introspection will come back to hurt them from a reputational point of view. From a PR point of view, that is so basic that the lack of it feels deliberate.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary offered an insight into their personal journey away from the Royal Family, bringing together self-shot video diaries and directed interviews to address their decision to step down.