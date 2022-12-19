Meghan Markle has ‘princess syndrome’, psychologist says

In the interview, Meghan, speaking of the film, said: “I went, ‘Oh my God, she falls in love with the Prince, and because of that, she loses her voice”.
In the recent Netflix series, Harry and Meghan, the Duchess reflects on how little similarities royal life showed to the Princess Diaries, another Disney film.
Speaking of Meghan’s comments, Ms Jacobson said: “This is very American. In the US, everything is amplified and dramatised”, adding, “there is less hysteria in the UK, but in the end we’re still human and humans are drawn to stories.”
