Meghan wore £13,000 engagement ring from Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle, 41, wears a diamond engagement ring from her husband Prince Harry, who she married four years ago in 2018. However, back in 2011, the Duchess of Sussex walked down the aisle to another man wearing a completely different ring.

Meghan married her first husband, Trevor Engelson, in Jamaica back in 2011 before divorcing two years later in 2013.

This wedding took place five years before the Duchess met Prince Harry, her now-husband and father of her two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Mr Engelson was a film producer and the two had dated since 2004. However, the couple split in 2013 after Meghan moved to Toronto, Canada to launch her career on the show Suits.

It is reported that distance broke the two apart as Trevor stayed in California, which happens to be the current home of Harry and Meghan.

