Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License Is Only $30 For A Limited

From now through the end of the month, GameSpot readers can get an excellent deal on Microsoft Office Professional 2021. For $30, this deal gives you lifetime access to the 2021 version of Office for Windows. If you’re a Mac user, you can get the Home and Business 2021 license for $30. After purchasing, you’ll immediately get a license key that can be redeemed on the Microsoft Store. If you’re shopping for a last-minute holiday gift, this might be a good pick if you have a student on your list this year.

Microsoft Office Professional is a well-rounded package that should meet all your computing needs. This includes:

MS Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

Teams

OneNote

Publisher

Access

Your download links will become available as soon as your purchase is finalized, making it easy to get your software installed and start working. This purchase grants you a single license for a single PC, and it must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase.

Not only is this a great deal for folks who will use the Office lineup every day, but it’s a great backup for everyone. Opening Word documents, Excel files, or PowerPoint presentations in third-party software can result in a bunch of funky formatting errors. But for only $30, you can permanently remedy that issue and ensure you always have the software needed for any incoming email attachments.

We should stress that buying a Microsoft Office license means you’re locked into the 2021 version, whereas Microsoft 365 users get the latest updates and new versions of the software as they release. However, the changes between each iteration of Microsoft Office are incremental–most people would likely be satisfied using the 2021 version for the next five years or so. And at this price, you really can’t go wrong here. Even if you decide to purchase new licenses in a year or so, you’re still getting great value.

Editor’s Note: Article updated on December 19, 2022