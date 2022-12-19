Mike Tindall details Prince William’s reaction to I’m A Celeb

Mike became the eighth contestant to be eliminated from the ITV series and reunited with his wife Zara after his exit.

As he arrived at the lavish JW Marriott hotel with his wife Zara, Mike threw his arms up in the air in celebration of arriving back into civilisation.

He was given a warm welcome by his former campmates and received a huge hug from Seann Walsh and Sue Cleaver.

After a small catch-up in the hotel lobby with his friends, Mike and Zara headed to their room for a shower and food.

The former rugby player admitted at the time that his stint in the jungle helped him overcome challenges and continue to have a positive attitude.

Speaking to presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly during his eviction interview, he told them: “I am good, I am good.

“I think it has been a long time so you are getting ready, I could feel my body getting ready, you know when the final day could be and I always said going into the final week I am happy to go.

“But then you get to a tipping point where you go, well actually at this point you want to stay and then Cyclone yesterday was a lot of fun.