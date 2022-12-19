Miriam Margolyes admits ‘shock’ when Queen told her to ‘be quiet’





Miriam Margolyes, 81, famously opened up about her embarrassing meeting with the Queen during an appearance on This Morning two years ago. The much-loved actress explained to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that her trip to Buckingham Palace had not gone as planned.

The Harry Potter star said that she had been invited as a part of British Book Week and the Queen asked her, “What do you do?” in a “very nice way”. In response Miriam told her: “I’m the best reader of stories in the whole world,” which she says prompted an eye-roll from the late monarch. To make matters worse, when the Queen moved on to speak to the next person, Miriam butted into their conversation to exclaim how “interesting” it was. She added: “She turned to me and said, ‘Be quiet!’ Which she had every right to do.” READ MORE:Victoria Beckham says husband’s ‘heartbroken’ over Harper

In a new interview, Miriam has reflected on the awkward encounter and admitted that she was “shocked” by her “rude” behaviour. Speaking to The Times, the 81-year-old said: “It shocked me because I hadn’t quite realised how rude I was being. “I was waffling on when she was talking to somebody else, and I was overriding that rudely.” The BAFTA winner added that “it wasn’t deliberate” and she “wasn’t meaning to be rude”.

It comes as Miriam will be returning to TV screens over the festive season with Miriam's Dickensian Christmas.

The Channel 4 show will see the self-confessed Scrooge attempt to enjoy the festive season by immersing herself in the traditions that Charles Dickens introduced in A Christmas Carol. This will include throwing her first Yuletide party, cooking a traditional Victorian Christmas dinner and visiting Great Ormond Street Hospital, one of the beneficiaries of Dickens’ charity work, where she learns the true meaning of Christmas. Miriam’s Dickensian Christmas airs December 22 at 9pm on Channel 4