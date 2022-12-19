Montana’s Under the Big Sky Fest Lineup is a Dream for

Planning for summer festivals is well underway and Montana’s Under the Big Sky Music Rodeo and Roundup is shaping up to be a weekend full of stars. The festival is set to take place July 14-16, 2023 at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, Montana, and more than 30 artists will appear.

The lineup reads almost like a who’s who of artists whose music has been featured on the Western drama, Yellowstone, which takes place in Montana. The list of artists also encompass multiple genres — from country, to Americana and Bluegrass, among others. Friday night’s (July 14) show will be closed by headliner Hank Williams Jr., and quickly rising artist Zach Bryan will take a headlining slot on Saturday (July 15). The festival will conclude on Sunday night (July 16) with a headlining set from Ohio-born folk band, Caamp.

Luke Grimes, who plays the role of Kayce Dutton on Paramount’s Yellowstone, will also make an appearance. He signed a record deal with Mercury Nashville/Range Music and released his debut song, “No Horse To Ride,” on Dec. 16. The festival lineup will be rounded out by a large group of artists, many of whom have had their music featured on the Western-themed television show. These include Ryan Bingham, Whiskey Myers, Colter Wall, Elle King, Marcus King, Shane Smith and the Saints, 49 Winchester, Hayes Carll and more.

Under the Big Sky Festival is produced by Outriders Present, and it will feature rodeo events, a petting zoo, trail rides, and local craft beer in addition to music. The 2022 festival featured headliners Turnpike Troubadours, Lord Huron and Cody Jinks. Other artists who performed at last year’s festival include the Black Pumas, Jamey Johnson, Midland, Zach Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Margo Price, Morgan Wade and more. See the full lineup for the festival here.

