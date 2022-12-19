Movies Releasing in December 2022 Week 4: A Not So Merry

We are almost at the end of the year with some exciting releases lined up, to enjoy the festive season together with family and friends. Here’s a list of all the movies releasing in December 2022 week 4 (19th December -25th December) that you might want to check out.

List Of Movies Releasing in December 2022 Week 4

December 20

A Not So Merry Christmas

It is an upcoming Mexican comedy film starring Mauricio Ochmann, Ana Brenda Contreras, Manu NNa, José Sefami and others. It follows the story of a curse placed on grinchy Chuy, who wakes up to find he’s lived a full year but is doomed to remember only Christmas Day. Every year. From now on.

After taking a very nasty fall on Christmas Eve, grinchy Chuy blacks out and wakes up one year later, with no memory of the year that has passed. He soon realizes that he’s doomed to keep waking up on Christmas Eve after Christmas Eve, having to deal with the aftermath of what his other self has done the other 364 days of the year.

Watch the film on Netflix.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

It is an all-new The Seven Deadly Sins movie with an original story by series creator Nakaba Suzuki, connecting with The Four Knights of the Apocalypse. 14 years after the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth.

When Elizabeth’s life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce — who was once a member of a group of the kingdom’s Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky — maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce’s intentions?

The wheel of fate begins to move and sweeps up even The Seven Deadly Sins.

Watch this film on Netflix.

Also Read: Bardo False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths Ending Explained: What Happens to Silverio? Is Everything His Memories?

December 21

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

It is an animated adventure film that is a direct/stand-alone sequel to the 2011 film Puss in Boots, a spin-off of the Shrek franchise. In this film, Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on December 21, 2022.

December 22

Kaapa

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Anna Ben and others, the film explores the dark underbelly of Thiruvananthapuram where rival goondas clash in cold-blooded gang wars to gain dominion over the city’s suburbs and slums.

This Malayalam drama action is based on the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act, popularly called as KAAPA. The film will have a theatrical release.

Laththi

Laththi is an upcoming Tamil movie directed by A Vinoth Kumar and will feature Vishal, Sunainaa and Prabhu as lead characters. The film follows a police constable, who gets trapped in a building with his 10-year-old kid, and how they escape from the building surrounded by a group of the enemy. The film will be available for watching in theatres.

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

Acclaimed comedian Mathieu Dufour shares stories about paintball mishaps, McDonald’s misdeeds and more in this freewheeling stand-up special. It will be released on Netflix on 22nd December.

December 23

Cirkus

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Siddharth Jadhav, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murli Sharma and many others.

Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film is based on William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. The period comedy-drama focuses on a series of hilarious events caused by two identical twins, who end up in the same town years after getting separated at birth. The film will have a theatrical release.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

The film is a joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before.

The film will be available in theatres on 23rd December.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

In the follow-up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects. The cast includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The film will be available to watch on Netflix.

Vedha

The cast of the film includes Karunada Chakravarthy Dr. Shivarajkumar, Ganavi Laxman, Umashree, Aditi Sagar, Swetha Changappa, Veena Ponnappa, Raghu Shivamogga, Jaggapaa, Cheluvaraj and others. It is a period drama set on a rural backdrop and will be theatrically released in three languages – Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

December 25

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

The film will be released on Netflix.

Which of the above-mentioned film are you looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: 10 Worst Web Series of 2022 We Want to Unsee: The Terminal List, Uncoupled and More