M&S shoppers praise ‘different and fun’ £8 Christmas crackers





Christmas crackers are the perfect activity to any festive gathering and is fun for the whole family. Shoppers have praised M&S’ Christmas crackers for being perfect for the holidays and all of it is plastic-free.

There’s only a few days until Christmas which means that now is the time to shop for all your last minute orders. If you’re hosting a Christmas gathering with your friends and family, then make sure you add Christmas crackers to really complete your celebrations. Fun and festive, shoppers are loving M&S’ Christmas crackers offering and they can now find four options from just £8 up online including a special Percy Pig themed cracker. Plus, the last day to order for collection before Christmas is Friday, December 23, 2022.

Starting from just £8 up, M&S is offering a pack of fill your own Christmas crackers and its got glowing reviews from shoppers who love that it’s great value for money. In addition, if you’re looking for crackers that come with treats inside already, then adorn any festive table with M&S’ special trivia game Christmas crackers. Available for £15, each cracker comes with either trivia, charades and festive challenges, making it a fun game for everyone at the table to participate in. Redcroft commented: “Good size and really very colourful. Have some for the table and have also placed around the lounge. Very very pleased.

Other highlights from M&S include a pack of Christmas crackers with a reindeer game, and it comes in a lovely tartan design. A great idea for kids, every cracker includes a hat, joke, dice and a mini reindeer with game instructions. Surummy said: “Different and fun. Love these, with the make your own little wooden reindeer game.” Winifried 101 agreed: “Great crackers for all of the family. They all snapped easily and the red hats inside were great – no argument about which colour!”