Mystery over body parts in park sparks police probe





Police are investigating the remains of a body that was found in a park ten days ago. One theory suggests that the victim may have been struck by a train from a nearby rail line which carried freight from Hull docks months or potentially even years ago. The investigation, which is led by Hull Police in coordination with British Transport Police has involved forensic investigators who have been considering evidence around Brackley Park.

Hull Live reports police have cordoned off a large area of the park to investigate different sites linked to the body parts. It is not known if police have been able to identify the victim. Police were originally called to the scene at 6pm on Wednesday 7 December following “reports of human remains found”. On Friday there were four scenes of crime tents within a cordon in the park. Crime scene investigators in white forensic overalls were seen at the site. Because the remains have been there for some time it is thought the scene may have been disrupted by animals and wildlife.

Police and investigators have also had to contend with freezing weather with temperatures dipping to as low as -5C at night. Nearby residents have been unable to use the area which is popular with dog walkers, families and cyclists. Neighbours described the mood as “anxious” as the police investigation continues, as their questions have remained unanswered for over a week.

A local dog walker said there had been growing concern that the scale of the police operation, with 11 vehicles, a portacabin, and three white tents at the scene, suggested a serious crime or incident and more than one body. However, BTP has said they are only investigating the remains of one person. Other neighbours on Brackley Close, who frequently walk their dogs and take their little ones to the park, said they felt apprehensive since the incident. They said they were concerned by the length of time the investigation is taking and parents said they weren't letting their kids out of their sight. A mum who lives next to the park, Nicola, shared her concerns with Hull Live. She said: "We have lived here for 11 years and walk our dogs every day, if not twice a day, in that park.

“It comes as a shock that something like that would happen on our doorstep. On Wednesday afternoon, we were actually out with the dogs when we saw a person leading a police officer to that area- that must have been what it was for. “It is a lovely place for families around here but the area has had its trouble before, especially in the summer. There will be kids with motorbikes being antisocial or people taking drugs now and then but, usually, it is nice and quiet.” BTP has not provided a statement since Tuesday 13 December but is expected to release a further statement this week. The original statement said: “We’re still searching the area. It’s believed to be the remains of one person – and detectives are following a number of enquiries to identify them.”