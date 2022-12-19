Categories
Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Dethrones ‘Wednesday’ for Top


Meanwhile, Paramount Network’s ”Yellowstone“ continues to rule linear TV

It took a prince to dethrone Netflix’s “Wednesday” in the latest edition of Samba TV’s Weekly Wrap report, providing an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and individual TV programs from the past week across both linear television and streaming, according to data from over 2 million Smart TVs, connected TVs and digital devices.

Netflix swept the top 10 rankings this week with its “Harry & Meghan” docuseries claiming the top three spots on the list, followed by “Wednesday,” which notched all of the remaining seven slots, demonstrating the incredible staying power of the Tim Burton-helmed Addams Family spin off. The first episode of “Wednesday” was the most-viewed episode of the series this week, illustrating the ongoing strength and buzz the show continues to generate, attracting new audiences several weeks after its initial launch.  

