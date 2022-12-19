New Assassin’s Creed Jade Gameplay Leaks | GameSpot News

Codename Jade is set in China, but fans won’t be seeing the return on AC Chronicles: China protagonist Shoa Jun. Jade will feature a completely new character who is reportedly fully customizable. At this time the game does not have any type of release date information available, but if I were to guess based on the alleged gameplay, I’d guess it’s not super far off at this point.

Don’t recall Jade even getting announced? Well that might be because it was stuffed into an AC Showcase earlier this year alongside the announcement of AC Mirage, Codename Red and Codename Hexe. Red will take place in Japan, while Hexe remains more of a mystery. None of these game have release information either, but earlier this month there were rumors of Mirage looking at an August launch. According to Insider Gaming, the game has already been delayed internally twice, but Ubisoft planned for it to come out earlier in 2023.

While you wait for those AC experiences to become available, why not jump into Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. The 2015 game just got its highly anticipated next-gen update that added ray tracing, a photo mode, new camera options and more. Unfortunately for PC players, the update was a bit broken, causing many to revert their version of the game to a previous version. CD Projekt Red promised to solve the issues and today the game has received its first post hot fix on PC since release of the 4.0 update. This fix weighs in at around 2GB on Steam and on Twitter the dev said it should “ improve the overall stability and performance, and fix GOG & Steam overlays. The game version won’t change.”