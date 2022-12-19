New book focuses on Paul McCartney’s life following breakup of

Allan Kozinn talks with 207 about what he learned through writing the book that focuses on Paul McCartney from 1969 to 1973.

PORTLAND, Maine — Allan Kozinn wrote about music for more than 35 years for The New York Times, at times writing extensively about Paul McCartney and The Beatles.

His latest book, “The McCartney Legacy,” is the first of a projected three-volume series on Paul McCartney from 1969 to 1973.

The book begins in the final years of The Beatles and goes through the years that followed. Kozinn writes about some of the hardships McCartney faced in the early 70s, how he dealt with the band’s breakup, and what it meant for his musical and financial future.

Those hardships included depression and heavy drinking, and Kozinn says it was his then-wife, Linda, who helped him get back on stage.

To hear more about Kozinn’s book, watch Rob Caldwell’s 207 interview with him.

