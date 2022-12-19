New ‘Last of Us’ Image Teases Bella Ramsey and Anna Torv’s

2023 appears to be another great year for the horror genre, both on the big and small screens. Leading the charge on TV is HBO’s The Last of Us. The zombie series based on the popular critically-acclaimed PlayStation video game franchise of the same name premieres on HBO January 15. Because of that, the marketing for the highly anticipated series has kicked into high gear. Now the latest image gives fans a new look at Ellie and Tess.





The image posted to The Last of Us’ various social media pages teases “The Cargo and the smuggler”. Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Tess (Anna Torv) are staring directly at each other. They seem to be having a heart-to-heart in a typical run-down location for the franchise. While the marketing has mainly focused on Joel and Ellie’s relationship, Tess is a key relationship for both main characters in the first game. Tess can be just as tough as Joel (Pedro Pascal), but she’s our rugged main character’s only “friend” and they work as smugglers together. However, they get more than they bargain for with Ellie. In the game, Tess and Joel work out of The Greater Boston area so that’s most likely where they’re at in this particular image.

While Joel’s very cold towards Ellie at first, it’s Tess who shows the “cargo” a bit more humanity and compassion. Tess and Joel’s mission was to get Ellie across the country to the “Fireflies” as she holds the supposed cure for the Cordyceps virus, and though Tess is only in the game for a small amount of time, her impact is felt throughout both games. She’s a major part of why Joel melts his frigid personality and opens up to Ellie. Tess and Joel’s loving friendship is the catalyst to everything that happens to this reluctant pair throughout their whole road trip from hell. Due to this, it’s going to be exciting to see what Torv brings to the role and what her chemistry with Pascal is like.

Torv, who will play Tess in the series, has a long and storied career in the entertainment industry; however, the actress is widely known for her role in Fringe. It will be interesting to see how her enigamtic screen presence takes center stage in The Last of Us.

We don’t have to wait long to find out as The Last of Us is right around the zombie-infested corner. The horror series premieres on HBO January 15 and Season 1 will consist of nine episodes. Until then, you can view the new Tess-centric image down below: