Next James Bond favourite tied with Henry Cavill has a huge

The world of Hollywood casting is murkier and more dramatic than the plot of any 007 blockbuster. Cavill has been through a shockingly difficult period recently, leaving one major role, being confirmed and then dropped for another and then announcing yet another entirely out of the blue. As his diary looked increasingly free, his odds of taking over as the next Bond only strengthened. However, his currently 2-1 odds have now been matched a young pretender who has a clear advantage in the one criterion the Bond producers have said is critical for Daniel Craig’s replacement.

Fans were already devastated when Cavill walked away from his pet project TV show The Witcher in October. Although the Netflix series has been a smash hit, there were rumours that the square-jawed star was unhappy with the direction it was taking.

Plus he had just announced that he was, finally, officially returning as Superman in the troubled DC big screen universe, starting a fan frenzy with his cameo in The Rock’s Black Adam movie. And then, just weeks later, he was forced to announce the new Warner Bros DC head James Gunn had decided not to continue with his tenure as the Man of Steel.

Of course, all this just clears his path to a certain Aston Martin. He was almost in the driving seat back in 2006’s Casino Royale, down to the final two in the casting process alongside Daniel Craig.