NHS prescription charge warning as Britons risk £100 fine

Millions of people across the country will find themselves entitled to a free prescription. This currently includes over 60s, those in receipt of certain benefits, and those under the age of 18.

Some health conditions may even entitle people to a free prescription, or free or reduced cost dental treatment.

However, not everyone is exempt from the £9.35 per item charge in England, and some will need to pay.

Those who unjustly try to claim free NHS prescriptions are at risk of getting a Penalty Charge Notice.

The NHS has warned people not to “automatically assume” they do not have to pay.

