Norway’s Flyr Wants To Wet Lease Aircraft To The US Next Winter

Don’t be surprised if you see a Boeing 737 belonging to Norwegian low-cost carrier Flyr in the skies over North America next winter. In a bid to improve its balance sheet, the airline is in the process of applying to the US Department of Transportation for a permit to operate there on a wet lease basis.





As demand continues to surge in certain markets following the pandemic, a number of airlines worldwide are struggling to operate their full schedules due to limited aircraft and crew availability. After having received what it described as “an increasing number of requests from North American companies to operate charter and wet lease flights,” Flyr is looking to fill that gap.

Just like in much of Europe, Flyr’s home market of Norway is highly seasonal, with significant peaks in the summer months, and quiet periods throughout much of the winter. Wet leasing its aircraft and crew to US carriers is a way for Flyr to generate income, as well as to ensure aircraft and crew utilization. After all, when an aircraft is on the ground, it is not making any money.

The airline’s CEO, Brede Huser, confirmed the news, saying,

“The shortage of aircraft and crew in the North American market increases the demand for charter and wet lease operations. As Flyr can deliver an attractive product consisting of state-of-the-art aircraft and professional crews to many of the customers who have reached out to us over the past months, we will today apply for or a U.S. foreign air carrier permit so that we may offer non-scheduled charter and wet lease flight from November 2023.”

Flyr – a modern, flexible airline

Since commencing operations last summer, Flyr’s fleet has grown to be currently made up of six Boeing 737-800s and six Boeing 737 MAX 8s in its fleet, both seating 189 passengers. In addition to its extensive Norwegian domestic network, Flyr operates flights to holiday destinations throughout Europe. Naturally, the majority of these markets are seasonal.

However, being a young, start-up airline, Flyr is able to respond quickly to take advantage of opportunities that may arise. Huser went on to say,

“Flyr is a modern, small and flexible airline, which can adapt quickly to market changes and demand. The opportunities we now see in North America secure revenue in the low season in Europe while it also gives some of our amazing pilots and cabin crew the opportunity to work in a different country during parts of the year.”

If granted, permission to operate flights in the US cannot come soon enough for Flyr. The airline has been struggling financially in recent months, announcing year-to-date operating losses of NOK 723.5 million ($70.7 million). As a result, it has drastically cut its schedule for this winter and is keen to diversify its finances.

Wet leasing – generating income in an otherwise challenging financial environment

In addition to seeking permission to operate in the US, just last month Flyr signed a letter of intent to wet lease one aircraft to an as yet undisclosed European carrier. This is believed to be for a period of nine months, beginning in February 2023.

In unpredictable circumstances, wet leasing aircraft and crew to operate for another carrier is a logical way to generate revenue, and Flyr is not the only airline to do this. Elsewhere in Europe this summer, airBaltic wet leased several aircraft and crew to other carriers, including SWISS.

Over in Finland, with much of its primary market of Asia closed throughout the pandemic and fewer flights to operate than planned, Finnair wet leased three of its Airbus A350s to German leisure carrier Eurowings Discover.

Have you flown on Flyr? Which North American airline do you think may enter a wet leasing agreement with Flyr next winter? Share your thoughts and experiences by commenting below.