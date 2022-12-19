Old Yellowstone District to ring in the holidays with Christmas

CASPER, Wyo. — Looking to spread some Christmas cheer and raise people’s spirits, the Old Yellowstone District in downtown Casper will host the inaugural Sing and Crawl — a community pub crawl and caroling event — on Thursday, Dec. 22, beginning at 6 p.m.

The adults-only festivities will kick off at the Christmas tree at David Street Station, and from there, participants will visit The Gaslight Social, The Drinkery, The Office Bar and Grill, Black Tooth Brewing and Frontier Brewing Co. Carolers will spend roughly 30 minutes at each establishment, caroling and enjoying some beverages along the way.

After visiting each location, the carolers will return to David Street Station where they’ll wrap up the festivities.

“We wanted to do something that would bring adults out downtown after hours, and we also wanted to do it in a fun way that could spread some Christmas cheer,” Casper Community Development Director Liz Becher said.

Becher added that the caroling might be done inside the various establishments if weather conditions are too cold, though the current plan is to carol outside the bars before heading in for drinks.

“This is a great way to come together and bring back old traditions like caroling, and turn strangers into new friends,” Becher said. “That’s what Wyoming is all about.”