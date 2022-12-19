On Titanic 25th anniversary James Cameron sinks Jack death theory





It’s not like Cameron isn’t busy releasing the first of up to five more Avatar sequels. The first hit cinemas last week and this is clearly the director’s lucky “sweet spot” in the annual schedules since he also released Titanic 25 years ago today. And in 2022 he is still haunted by the never-ending theories and despairing cries that poor Jack would have survived if only he had been allowed to clamber out of the icy ocean and onto that convenient passing floating door.

Before we get to the “science” one thing has always been clear. Lovely as Jack’s miracle survival might have been, it wouldn’t have packed quite the same punch as we all sobbed to Celine Dion over the closing credits. Cameron himself earlier said: “It’s a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice.” The tragedy certainly helped propel the movie to over $2billion at the global box office and a place in the history books before the same director’s own Avatar soared past it to become the biggest film in history. However, to mark the anniversary, Cameron carried out rigorous tests and has made a short film about his findings.

This week, Cameron told the Toronto Sun: “We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all. We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie, and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February. “We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.”

Winslet had previously agreed with the chorus of fans who were convinced that Jack could have survived alongside her. However, she recently told the Happy Sad podcast: “All I can tell you is, I do have a decent understanding of water and how it behaves. If you put two adults on a stand-up paddleboard, it becomes immediately, extremely unstable. That is for sure. “I have to be honest: I actually don’t believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door. I think he would have fit, but it would have tipped and it would not have been a sustainable idea.”

Winslet concluded: “So, you heard it here for the first time. Yes, he could have fit on that door. But it would not have stayed afloat. It wouldn’t.” So far, Leo himself hasn’t made any recent comments on the subject. But then, why would he have wanted Jack to survive?The film undeniably made him the biggest star in Hollywood at the time and he’s not doing too badly 25 years later.