OnePlus 11 5G and Buds Pro 2 event set for February 7th

has revealed when it will formally show off its flagship products for 2023. The Cloud 11 event will take place in New Delhi, India, on February 7th. The company will showcase the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and more.

Along with revealing the event date, OnePlus said it would bring a couple of fan-favorite features back for its next flagship smartphone. The OnePlus 11 will once again feature the company’s Alert Slider, which offers an easy way to shift between silent, vibrate and alert modes. You can expect for the camera system as well. Both features were available on the , but neither were present on the more .

As for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the company said they’ll offer “a full-bodied, stereo-quality audio experience with crystal clarity.” OnePlus said it will have more to reveal beyond the smartphone and earbuds.

OnePlus, which recently promised for some of its 2023 phones, will be looking to make a splash with its next batch of flagship devices. Although the company’s original ethos was to build competitive smartphones it could sell at a lower price than market leaders, it has edged further into the premium category since then. The OnePlus 10 Pro, for instance, cost $899.

The brand has scheduled the event during a relatively busy time of the year. While CES will be over and done with a few weeks beforehand, OnePlus will debut the flagship products right around the time Samsung is . Despite major , OnePlus may once again get lost in the shuffle.