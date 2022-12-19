Oracle Develops Cloud Customization Strategy In Line With Key

FLORENCE, ITALY – OCTOBER 30, 2015: A customized bicycle with watermelon wheels leaning against the … [+] wall of the Caffe del Borgo in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Getty Images

History repeats itself. If he had been around for the birth of the web and the rise of cloud computing, Mark Twain might have pointed to his suggestion that, “No occurrence is sole and solitary, but is merely a repetition of a thing which has happened before… and perhaps often.”

In the early days of the world wide web throughout the nineties, corner shop technical support shops would take the pip that feeds the Internet and package it up so that consumers could buy the web from their local techies, who would play the role of Internet Services Provider (ISP). Today we have largely aggregated that option and many of us get our web from conglomerates, large-scale or even nationally run ISPs.

The same thing could be about to happen with cloud.

Commercial organizations want to be able to work with Cloud Services Providers (CSPs) – very often via Independent Software Vendors (ISV) – that are capable of coalescing, aligning and packaging a set of cloud-based application and data services in a way that delivers to the precise (or as close best-fit as possible) needs of the business.

Next-gen cloud

It’s a trend that Silicon Angle’s John Furrier has called ‘next-gen cloud’ and he sees it reflected in how AWS is developing and positioning its mighty cloud platform. “In particular, we are seeing applications become full platforms or clouds themselves running on top of AWS as the cloud infrastructure. This is a good thing, for AWS and for organizations globally,” explained Furrier.

The same thing is happening with cloud and data elsewhere, for a start, at Oracle.

Appropriately named to convey a sense of fused and mixed chemical elements, Oracle Alloy is the company’s new cloud infrastructure platform. Designed to enable service providers, integrators, independent software vendors (basically, any company of a resonable size such as a financial institution or telecommunication providers) to become cloud providers and roll out new cloud services to their customers.

Branded cloud services

According to Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, by using this new cloud technology offering, organizations can offer a full set of branded and tailored cloud services with a user experience tuned that provides additional value-added services and applications to meet the specific needs of a customer’s market and industry vertical. These organizations can also use Alloy independently in their own datacenters and fully control its operations to help address specific regulatory requirements.

Service providers, integrators and ISVs partners will be able to use Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to provide applications and services tailored to specific industries, markets and regulatory or government stipulations.

“Giving our partners and customers more choice has long been a primary focus for OCI. Today, we’re going one step further by providing our partners with the option to become cloud providers so that they can build new services faster and address specific market and regulatory requirements,” said Magouyrk. “As cloud providers, our partners have more control over the customer experience for their targeted customer or industry, including where the workloads reside and how their cloud is operated.”

To help these partners capitalize on the business opportunities presented here and be able to scale up to the challenge, Oracle says it is on hand to help organizations to ‘innovate at the speed of hyperscalers’ – a term we use to describe the big three cloud players AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, plus the second-tier would-be hyperscalers vying for share of voice in this market.

As a working example of Alloy, partners (which in this sense means the financial, telco or other organizations providing cloud democracy, not Oracle’s normal use of of the word partners, which is reserves for other tech vendors in any form) will be able to serve the public sector and other industries that want to keep workloads in country and operate their clouds independently. In addition, Alloy will enable partners that host customers in their own datacenters to unlock new opportunities for growth beyond the public cloud.

Partner-controlled environments

“Oracle Alloy’s ability to extend OCI’s many infrastructure and platform services to partner-controlled environments could have ample appeal for end-customers, who increasingly want cloud environments that live closer to them, whether for performance, growing data-sovereignty reasons or simply to leverage familiar relationships with existing trusted service providers,” said Chris Kanaracus, research director, IDC. “They [these same customers] also want cloud services tailored for their industries. Moreover, at IDC we increasingly see the cloud as not something tied to a specific location but rather a consistent operating model for IT. Oracle Alloy reflects these trends.”

Alloy is a platform that offers the same 100+ infrastructure and platform services that are available in OCI’s public cloud. As a result, partners can go to market with a pre-integrated hardware and software platform deployed in their own data centers. This enables the potential to enter new markets and generate new revenue streams with cloud services already proven with thousands of customers worldwide.

Oracle Alloy ‘partners’ will have the option to operate their cloud platform independently, this means they will be able to control cloud operations to help address customer or business needs, such as regulatory requirements not met by the public cloud for specific industries or markets. This includes the location of their datacenter and how it is staffed and accessed, requirements to run specific versions of software and control when they are updated.

Oracle Alloy will also enable partners to offer cloud services under their own brand with control over commercial terms, customer relationships and touchpoints. Providers can customize the OCI console with their own branding and tailor customer notifications, alerts, Software Development Kits (SDKs) and documentation.

In addition, partners can set their own pricing, rate cards, account types, and discount schedules. They can also define support structure and service levels. With embedded financial management capabilities from the Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP offering, Oracle Alloy enables partners to manage the customer lifecycle, including invoicing and billing their customers.

Your cloud, have it your way

Known for his extensive library of great sayings, Mark Twain also suggested that, “Education consists mainly of what we have unlearned.”

If we have perhaps learned anything over the last three decades of web and cloud, it is that we want personalization, customization and crystallization of technology services into a form that works for us in any given scenario on any device.