Pet safety tips for the holidays

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The Humane Society of Missouri has issued guidelines for keeping your pet safe this holiday season.

This includes being aware of what foods your pet is eating, as foods outside their normal diet and spicy or fatty foods can cause gastrointestinal distress.

Many holiday plants are toxic and can cause gastrointestinal issues for pets, including mistletoe, rosemary and holly berries. Christmas trees and decorations can also cause issues if ingested, as well as safety hazards if glass ornaments are broken.

If you are traveling with your pet, make sure they are properly secured in your car, such as in a pet carrier or harness that connects to the seatbelt. Pets should also wear identification tags and be microchipped in case of emergency.

