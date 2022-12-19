Peter Kay donates £14k to charity £1 from every ticket sold at

Starting the 2022 sellout tour in Manchester, Peter was met with a standing ovation.

Through tears, the emotional star said: “How am I supposed to do comedy now? I can’t believe you made me cry.”

He said to the packed audience: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35 – the same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

There was misery for those who were unable to secure tickets for the show, as it was confirmed that Peter’s tour sold out in minutes.