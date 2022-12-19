Piers and Jeremy ‘circling each other’ at Queen Camilla’s lunch

He replied: “Yes. Though we’re like two porcupines when they make love.. we circle each other very carefully.”

Piers’ comments after the pair have been embroiled in a light-hearted feud for many years.

According to reports, the former Top Gear presenter once tipped a glass of water in Piers’ lap on the final flight of Concorde in 2003 amid a row over pictures the latter had published, when the Uncensored host was a newspaper editor.

“He was seated in the row behind me, droning on about his brilliance, so as we began our descent into London, and an inevitable encounter with the waiting bank of television cameras, I turned round and emptied a glass of water into his crotch,” Jeremy told The Sunday Times in 2014.