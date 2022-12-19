Categories
Showbiz

Piers Morgan rages Meghan and Harry will attend coronation for


“And right there is the hypocrisy that underpins everything these two do.”

Piers also claimed “I don’t hate Meghan Markle” as he chatted about his exit from Good Morning Britain.

He continued: “You know what, I get called a racist all day long on social media now as a direct result of Meghan Markle levering me out of my former job, in which she basically said if you didn’t believe her about everything, you must be a racist.

“I don’t have a racist bone in my body, nor have I ever said anything racist about Meghan Markle.





Source link

Abbie Bray

By Abbie Bray

Abbie Bray is a TV reporter at Express.co.uk. She worked as a TV reporter for another national publication before moving to Express in March 2021. Previously, Abbie worked for regional Reach publication, Devon Live before making the move to London. She loves to write about all things Vera, Shetland and Death in Paradise.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.