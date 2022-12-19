Pokémon Already Settled Jessie & James’ Relationship

Jessie and James are an inseparable Pokemon duo made popular in the original anime series, yet in the manga, their relationship is a bit more serious!

In the wildly popular (and still running) Pokémon anime, iconic Team Rocket members Jessie and James are inseparable characters that always find ways to give series mainstay Ash Ketchum and his Poké-pals a hard time. But in the original manga adaptation of the show, Jessie and James’ relationship is far different than their anime counterparts in a way that sees them become something more than just friendly coworkers!





A pair of evildoers that travel the Pokémon world with their talking Meowth, Jessie and James are oftentimes portrayed as bumbling antagonists who occasionally get lucky with their nefarious schemes. Wanting nothing more than to steal Ash’s Pikachu to impress their boss, the Viridian Gym Leader known as Giovanni, Jessie and James are close-knit pals that complement each other well, with the manga adaptation capitalizing on a new kind of relationship for this duo that wasn’t seen in the show at all.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Related: One Underrated Pokémon is Pure Nightmare Fuel, & Team Rocket Proves It

Released between November 1998 and February 2000 across sixteen monthly issues divided into four volumes, Pokémon: The Electric Tale of Pikachu, by Toshihiro Ono, acted as a loose adaptation of the Pokémon anime at the time, yet had more than a few different elements all its own. Inexplicably more “mature” than the anime in the sense that this manga had some sexual content that the English releases had to censor, this series also addressed Jessie and James’ relationship in a more real way, as, by the conclusion of the final volume, they’re shown to be married and raising a child together!





Pokémon’s Jessie and James Get Married and Have a Kid!

A moment seen in the epilogue of the manga where a pregnant Jessie and supportive James are drawn lovingly embracing one another, the end of this series also shows a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo by their kid as James delivers a letter to Ash’s mom. It’s no secret that fans have often speculated what Jessie and James’ true connection to one another is as the anime has always danced around the idea rather than ever addressing it head-on, so while The Electric Tale of Pikachu exists in its own canon, it was given Nintendo’s seal of approval, suggesting that at least at the time of this Pokémon tale’s release, the company and creative talent behind this narrative considered the characters to be lovers, parents, and ultimately, not as evil as they were always made out to be.

So even though Ash’s adversaries have changed more than once throughout the anime to match his ever-growing skills as a Pokémon Trainer, the OG Team Rocket pairing of Jessie and James will always be his best rivals, especially in a manga story where they become so much more than annoying roadblocks for Ash to overcome. Pokémon’s Jessie and James deserve the happy married life they got in The Electric Tale of Pikachu’s continuity, and now fans deserve to see how their family’s future turned out too!

More`: Pokémon’s Jessie Actually Abandoned Team Rocket for Love