Prince Andrew dealt ‘shattering blow’ as he seeks private security

He told documentary crews he had reassured his wife the Firm would never revoke their security arrangements, saying: “They’ll never do that.”

The Prince added: “Meghan’s background, her heritage, the well-documented hate campaigns against us, suspicious packages being sent to the palaces, specifically with her name on or my name on.

“She said, ‘Do you think they’ll do it?’ I said, ‘No, they would never do that.’ And they did it.”

Prince Harry said his family’s security arrangements were terminated on March 31, 2020, leaving him fewer than three weeks to find replacements.