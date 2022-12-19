Prince Harry accused of ‘abandoning’ Royal Family and ‘declaring war’





Prince Harry has been accused of “abandoning” the Royal Family and “declaring war” on them as the furious fallout from his and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary series continues to explode. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received a furious backlash in response to their recent six-part documentary series. The couple’s claims against Royal Family mainly center around Meghan’s alleged bad treatment by the British media and Megxit – the term famously coined for their departure to the US in early 2020.

Nile Gardiner, a Washington-based foreign policy expert and Royal Family enthusiast, said it is “very tragic” to see Harry has now “abandoned his own family”. He told Express.co.uk: “Prince Harry’s criticisms of the Royal Family will, in particular, be tremendously hurtful to his own brother, Prince William. “This is a complete bridge-burning exercise by both Harry and Meghan. It is tremendously sad to see him joining in with Meghan with these hurtful accusations against the Royal Family. “He has essentially abandoned his own family now and he has declared war on them. It is very tragic to see this.”

Mr Gardiner also warned the Netflix documentary series means there is “no turning back now” for Meghan and Harry with the Royal Family, adding it is a “bridge too far”. But furthermore, the Royal Family enthusiast claimed the couple have now “completely destroyed” any goodwill that existed with the British public prior to the documentary series being released. He said: “This is a bridge too far for Meghan and Harry with the Royal Family – there’s no turning back now from their latest vicious attacks. “They have spectacularly burnt whatever bridges remain with Buckingham Palace but significantly, they have completely destroyed any remaining goodwill there may have been among the British people. READ MORE: Harry and Meghan’s jet use questioned as Thunberg appears in clip

“The British people will overwhelmingly have a negative view of Meghan and Harry, and the American public are also turning significantly against them.” During the documentary series, Harry alleged that Kensington Palace “lied to protect” Prince William when it issued a joint statement in both their names the same day without his permission, denying a story his brother had bullied him out of the Royal Family. In one clip, Harry makes reference to “institutional gaslighting” before it cuts to Meghan telling the camera: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.” Harry also claimed his brother left him terrified when he screamed and shouted at him, while the Duke also accused his father King Charles III of saying untrue things when the Queen gathered them together at Sandringham in January 2020 to solve the ‘Megxit’ crisis. DON’T MISS

The Duke of Sussex also accused his father King Charles of “saying things that just simply weren’t true” while claiming his plan to partially exit royal duties was rejected. He said in episode five: “I went in with the same proposal that we’d already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options – one being all in, no change, five being all out. “I chose option three in the meeting – half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen. It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true. And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in. “But you have to understand that, from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate, sort of, mission, goal/responsibility is the institution.” Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace said they will not be commenting on the allegations and claims made by Harry and Meghan in the latest episodes of their Netflix docu-series.