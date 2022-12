“That will be the next step. The question is how long can they keep going on with this?

“The only thing they’ve got is their royal connections. They haven’t got anything else or any other selling points.

“If they want to go on maintaining that sort of lifestyle, they’re going to have to make money somehow.”

Ann went on to claim that Harry and Meghan’s “capacity to make money on the back of their royal connections will be dwindling”.