Prince William ‘apoplectic’ in text to Harry over Sussexes’ plan





Prince William was likely “apoplectic” in a text to Prince Harry shown during the latter’s new Netflix docuseries, according to a royal commentator. During the dramatic scene, in which viewers are not shown the text, Prince Harry purports to have received a text from his brother.

He shows his phone screen to Meghan who replies: “Wow, H just got a text from his brother!” The text appears to have a profound impact on Prince Harry, who clasps his hand and says: “I wish I knew what to do.” Meghan responds: “I know. Let’s take a breather. Get some air and then decide.” One royal commentator said the text was not a “friendly one” and that William was “apoplectic” over the accusations of racism made against the royal family. “There’s a tantalising moment in one of the episodes when Harry shows Meghan a text that he says is from William on his phone,” began Katie Nicholl speaking on Entertainment Tonight.

She added: “We don’t get to see that text, one can only imagine that it was not a friendly text, we know that William was apoplectic over the allegations of racism that the couple made in their Oprah interview.” Ms Nicholl said that for years there had been mistrust within the royal family, something which is unlikely to be helped by the release of the Sussexes’ Netflix show. “For the last two years I just think there is a great sense of mistrust within the family, they just simply feel that any reconciliation is not on the cards because they can’t trust that it’s not going to end up in a TV show or in a book,” Ms Nicholl said. She continued: “I think tempers are high and there’s a lot of tension, a lot of upset, there’s a lot of anger and there’s still a lot of resentment. I think any rapprochement is really quite far down the line.” READ MORE: Harry ‘couldn’t cope’ with the Queen telling him ‘you’re out’

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is set to be released in January. Although it’s content is unknown publishers have said it has been written with “raw, unflinching honesty”. Ms Nicholls also thought more “damage” could potentially be done to the monarchy in the future. She said of the Netflix show: “My biggest takeaway is that this seems to be an attempt to take down the royal family, an attempt by Harry and Meghan to really cast the monarchy in the most negative of lights, to make it look out of touch, archaic, uncaring, unsupportive, racist – it’s an attack on the monarchy. “He’s opened Pandora’s Box in this docuseries but he certainly hasn’t emptied that box. I think there is a lot more that he can say, there is a lot more damage, potentially, that could be done.”