Princess Diana’s ‘emotional style’ changed William and Harry





In February 1989, Princess Diana travelled to New York, where she met children with AIDS. The royal’s compassion during the visit has been praised worldwide and was said to have changed how the Royal Family operates forever.

The second day after landing in New York, Princess Diana made her way to visit the AIDS unit at Harlem Hospital, where she unexpectedly picked up and hugged a seven-year-old patient. A newspaper has reported that Princess Diana also held the hand of an 11-month-old baby with AIDS and stroked the “pink frilly dress” of a 23-month-old toddler named Monica, another AIDS patient who was being adopted by a nurse working at the hospital. The historic gesture is thought to have helped reduce the stigma surrounding AIDS, which Princess Diana also did in Britain by shaking hands with AIDS patients to show the disease could not be spread through casual contact. The Los Angeles Times newspaper wrote about the event at the time, claiming the hospital was “under strain because of poverty, homelessness and AIDS”.

The LA Times reported that Princess Diana met the little boy she hugged alongside a nurse in the hospital corridor. She reportedly asked him: “Are you very heavy?”, before picking him up and hugging him. The newspaper said: “For two or three minutes, the worlds of poverty and plenty were united as the princess and the patient stood in the hallway, the little boy’s head on Diana’s shoulder, his arms around her neck. “With a sad smile, the princess finally put him down.” READ MORE: Queen Camilla set to invite her children for Christmas

Royal Commentator Richard Fitzwillaims told USA Today that there were “lessons to be drawn” from Princess Diana’s compassion. He said: “Diana’s more approachable, endearing and emotional style, her conviction that the royal family had no heart, the way she appealed to the public in (interviews), all this was unique but had real impact, “It is a tribute to the resilience of the Windsors that they have made certain changes yet kept the monarchy’s mystique.” Kate Nicholl, a royal reporter, added that Princess Diana’s “very unroyal” behaviour had a positive effect on both her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. She said: “As they have said in recent interviews, they are the princes and the men they are today largely because of the way Diana raised them and the things that she exposed them to from an early age.” The reporter added: “To the people, Diana was seen as in touch. She was a princess, but one who wasn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves and get stuck in and that did the royal family a huge amount of good.” DON’T MISS:

Meghan and Harry ‘unlikely to keep Royal Family apology private’ [REVEAL]

Stress of Harry and Meghan’s rift had a ‘detrimental effect’ on Queen [REPORT]

Kate and Zara make subtle nod to Meghan Markle’s Netflix dress claim [INSIGHT]

Andrew Morton, Princess Diana’s biographer, compared the People’s Princess’s compassion to her son Prince Harry. Speaking to The Mirror’s Pod Save the King podcast, Mr Morton said: “Prince Harry was and is a natural, he and his wife have got charisma and there is no denying that.” He continued: “When I see Harry kneeling down with his arm around some kid, I am just watching Diana. “It transports you back 25, 30 years. She marked a turning point in the way the Royal Family behaved and, through her behaviour, helped to modernise and make more human the Royal Family. “So it wasn’t big handbags, white gloves and standoffish. It was more touchy-feely than it had ever been in the past. So she made the Royal Family more relevant to modern times.”