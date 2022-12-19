Putin aide sparks serious health fears during Belarus trip





Vladimir Putin’s Defence Minister has been spotted “limping and hiding his right hand” – months after the Kremlin denied he had suffered a heart attack. Sergei Shoigu is regarded as one of the main driving forces behind Russia’s war strategy in Ukraine and has been pictured alongside Putin on several occasions. But the Russian Defence Minister has sparked renewed health fears after he was seen limping in the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus, with his right hand in his suit pocket.

Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian official advisor and a former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, took to Twitter to share a 14-second clip of Shoigu. He wrote in tweet alongside this video: “Shoigu arrived in Minsk limping and hiding his right hand. Slightly wounded?” Some people responding to the short clip speculating the limp and hidden hand might be down to more serious health issues. Twitter user “Jon Erland Madsen” (@Tvisyn) wrote: “When he disappeared the first day of the full scale invasion in February, his office said he was on sick leave with a heart condition.

“When he reappeared, he seemed to have speech problems. He might have had a stroke, partly paralyzing his right side.” “Moonfish” (@DoctorMoonfish) wrote: “He’s sore enough that he hadn’t adjusted his tie after sitting-up and buttoning his coat. “Both hidden hand and weak leg are on same side of body (right). No abrasions on his face. I am more inclined to believe it evidences a stroke rather than a recent fall or other accident.” Fellow Twitter user “@Gazpacho_Marx” (@WinninghamMatt) commented: “Hand in the pocket is so that it won’t swing erratically when he does the bad limp. Very common in stroke victims.” READ MORE: Kyiv accused of plot to kill Putin’s top general despite US warning

The Russian Defence Minister was today joining Putin in Minsk where the President was made his first visit in three years to close ally and Belarus dictator, Alexander Lukashenko. Putin, himself dodged by reported health issues over recent months, appeared to give a small jump as he came down the stairways from his plane before meeting the Belarusian President. The trip to Minsk could be a sign of more military support for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, after Belarus provided the Kremlin’s troops with a launching pad for the invasion of its eastern neighbour in February. It has been widely speculated Belarus has Soviet-era weapons stockpiles that could be useful for Russia.

Putin sat beside Lukashenko before their talks, emphasising the allies’ close military-technical ties, adding they not only mutual supplies of equipment, but also joint work in high-tech military industries. Experts have speculated Russia might once again turn to Belarus for military support as it continues its war in Ukraine over the freezing winter. The Institute for the Study of War think tank said: “The capacity of the Russian military, even reinforced by elements of the Belarusian armed forces, to prepare and conduct effective large-scale mechanized offensive operations in the next few months remains questionable.” It also concluded that “it is unlikely that Lukashenko will commit the Belarusian military (which would also have to be re-equipped) to the invasion of Ukraine.”