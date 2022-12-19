Putin’s horror plot foiled as Sunak exposes ‘false call’ from





The Prime Minister, speaking in Latvia, urged Western nations to provide Kyiv with more artillery, air defence systems and armoured vehicles to push Russian forces out of Ukraine.

Military chiefs are adamant that weapon supplies to Ukraine may prove decisive during the winter months ahead. Mr Sunak confirmed the UK will give Ukraine hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition next year to repel Russian forces At a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force – Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway – in Riga, the Prime Minister said Western leaders must focus on three priorities. First, more heavy weaponry, ignoring Russian calls for a ceasefire and targeting the Kremlin’s supply lines, including international allies. Mr Sunak then travelled to Estonia where he met British troops serving in the NATO battlegroup in the country. The Prime Minister said: “There are three priorities for us to consider as we think about next year. I think the first is ensuring that we deliver more military aid and that that military aid evolves to meet the situation that we are now facing. “That means more air defence systems, it means artillery, it means armoured vehicles.

“For our part in the United Kingdom, we have pledged to match or exceed the £2.3bn in aid that we provided this year next year and I would very much hope and encourage others around the table to do whatever they can to continue the strong support.” However, he did not touch on Ukraine’s repeated calls for long-range missiles — supported by Sunak’s predecessor Boris Johnson. Senior Ukrainian military figures have warned Vladimir Putin is desperately trying to slow the fighting down to allow his commanders time to reconstitute their forces for a fresh offensive in February or March next year. Major general Andriy Kovalchuk revealed he could “foresee” Russian forces trying to invade Ukraine from the north, east and the south. And Mr Sunak, in a stark warning to the West, warned the alliance must not fall for Russian claims that they want a ceasefire. He said: “We must be clear that any unilateral call for a ceasefire by Russia is completely meaningless in the current context. I think it would be a false call. “It would be used by Russia to regroup, to reinforce their troops and until they have withdrawn from conquered territory, there can and should be no real negotiation.”

But the Prime Minister said this would give leaders and military chiefs time to plan how they will maintain a strong presence in eastern Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on JEF leaders to step up their provision of air defence systems, amid a barrage of attacks by Russia over the last few days. “100 percent air shield for Ukraine, that would be one of the most successful steps against Russian aggression and this step is required right now,” he told the meeting via video link. Western sanctions have seen Russia turn to Iranian-made kamikaze drones to destroy energy infrastructure and civilian homes. And this has become a major priority for Western nations, raising the prospect for fresh sanctions on Iran. Mr Sunak “We must continue to focus on degrading Russia’s capability to regroup and to resupply and that means going after its supply chains and removing the international support. “Particularly I’m thinking of Iran and the weapons that it is currently providing to Russia, which we should be very strong about calling out as we have done in the United Nations.”