Putin’s troops strike Kyiv hitting critical infrastructure

Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine war would not continue if Vladimir Putin died

Russia unleashed 35 “kamikaze” drones on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday as many people slept, hitting critical infrastructure in and around Kyiv in Moscow’s third air attack on the Ukrainian capital in six days.

The Ukrainian Air Force said its air defences shot down 30 incoming drones, the latest in a series of Russian missile and drone attacks since October that have targeted the Ukrainian power grid causing sweeping blackouts in winter.

Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the attack caused “fairly serious” damage in Kyiv region on Monday and three areas in the region have been left without power supply.

Ukrainian forces have shot down at least 30 drones this morning in Ukraine’s airspace, the capital region’s military administration said.

“The enemy is attacking the capital with ‘Shahed’ barrage ammunition. Air defence is at work,” the Kyiv administration said on Telegram.

It comes as Russia visibly gears up to escalate the conflict, by committing more troops to a regional formation being assembled to conduct battalion tactical exercises in Belarus since October.