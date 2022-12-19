Putin’s troops strike Kyiv hitting critical infrastructure

Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine war would not continue if Vladimir Putin died
Russia unleashed 35 “kamikaze” drones on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday as many people slept, hitting critical infrastructure in and around Kyiv in Moscow’s third air attack on the Ukrainian capital in six days.
The Ukrainian Air Force said its air defences shot down 30 incoming drones, the latest in a series of Russian missile and drone attacks since October that have targeted the Ukrainian power grid causing sweeping blackouts in winter.
Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the attack caused “fairly serious” damage in Kyiv region on Monday and three areas in the region have been left without power supply.
Ukrainian forces have shot down at least 30 drones this morning in Ukraine’s airspace, the capital region’s military administration said.
“The enemy is attacking the capital with ‘Shahed’ barrage ammunition. Air defence is at work,” the Kyiv administration said on Telegram.
It comes as Russia visibly gears up to escalate the conflict, by committing more troops to a regional formation being assembled to conduct battalion tactical exercises in Belarus since October.
Rishi Sunak arrives in Riga, Latvia
Rishi Sunak has arrived in the Latvian capital of Riga to meet with northern European allies and discuss countering Russian aggression in Ukraine.
The Prime Minister will urge fellow leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force to continue to support Ukraine after announcing a major new artillery package for the nation.
He will continue his whistlestop tour by flying to Estonia later on Monday, where he will meet British troops and sign a new technology partnership.
Furvah Shah19 December 2022 10:15
Ukraine estimates 98,000 Russian troops killed
More than 98,800 Russian troops have been killed during the ongoing war against Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian military.
Over 10,000 Russian APVs, vehicles and tanks have also been destroyed as well as some 500 planes, helicopters and boats.
Furvah Shah19 December 2022 09:50
In pictures: Russia unleashes ‘kamikaze’ drone strikes on Kyiv
Maryam Zakir-Hussain19 December 2022 09:15
EU unity over Russia sanctions falters as Europe’s economy wilts
European Union unity over sanctions on Russia has started to falter as jitters about the impact on Europe’s own stumbling economy weakens resolve to punish Moscow for war in Ukraine.
EU leaders agreed on Thursday to a ninth package of sanctions but talks were acrimonious, with Poland and the Baltic states that neighbour Russia campaigning for tougher measures, while states further west, such as Germany, were more hesitant.
Some, such as Belgium and Greece, as well as Hungary which still relies heavily on Russian energy imports, pushed back against further sweeping measures, EU diplomats told Reuters.
“It is becoming increasingly difficult to impose sanctions that hit Russia hard enough, without excessive collateral damage to the EU,” a spokesperson for Belgium’s government said ahead of the deal at the EU leaders’ summit.
After this week’s talks, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis described the latest sanctions deal as a “missed opportunity”, saying he was disappointing that EU states spent more time discussing exemptions than tougher steps.
The latest measures targeted entities connected to Russia‘s military, clamped down on drones and froze assets of two Russian banks among other curbs.
But strains were felt during talks. Lithuania and others objected to moves to secure carve outs to exempt a handful of Russian oligarchs involved with agriculture and fertilisers, although that dispute was defused in the end, sources said.
Poland and the Baltic states, closer to the frontline, circulated a proposal in recent weeks for more far-reaching sanctions, including on Russian gas and its nuclear industry, and arguing against exemptions, such as on sales of Russian steel and diamonds.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain19 December 2022 08:50
Watch Zelensky’s message for world peace that Fifa ‘refused to show’ ahead of World Cup final
Officials in the Ukrainian government urged Fifa to show the clip, which showed Mr Zelensky calling to “unite all nations of the world”.
Posting the message on Twitter as Argentina and France prepared to clash in Qatar, Kyiv’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote that “there is still time for Fifa to show the video before the game that unites people and symbolises fairplay”.
The message added: “Don’t be afraid that the world will hear the words of peace.”
Maryam Zakir-Hussain19 December 2022 08:33
Rishi Sunak to urge allies to stand firm behind Ukraine in Baltic trip
The prime minister will use a trip to the Baltic region to urge fellow leaders to stand firm in their support for Ukraine as he pledges a new stream of defensive aid to guard against Russian aggression.
First jetting off to a meeting of northern European allies in Latvia, Rishi Sunak will call on his counterparts to sustain or boost their current offers.
The prime minister will then travel to Estonia to meet British troops and sign a new technology digital partnership with the nation’s prime minister.
It comes as the UK has announced a fresh supply of hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition as part of its package of defensive aid for 2023, under a £250m contract.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain19 December 2022 08:15
President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a global peace summit to help resolve the conflict, and had hoped to broadcast a message ahead of the soccer World Cup final.
That request had been declined by soccer officials, he said, but the world still had heard his call for peace.
In his remarks, Zelensky also issued the latest of many calls for Western nations to beef up Ukraine‘s air defences after weeks of Russian air strikes on the country’s energy network.
Zelensky said power had been restored to three million more Ukrainians in the past 24 hours following last Friday’s mass missile attack on electricity infrastructure that killed three people and damaged nine power facilities.
“Electricity supplies have been restored to a further three million Ukrainians,” he said. “Plus six million yesterday. That means after the terrorist strikes on Friday, we have results already for nine million of our people.”
The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.
Zelensky told Ukrainians the armed forces were holding firm in the town of Bakhmut – scene of the fiercest fighting in the country for many weeks as Russia attempts to advance in eastern Ukraine‘s Donetsk region.
“The battlefield in Bakhmut is critical,” he said. “We control the town even though the occupiers are doing everything so that no undamaged wall will remain standing.”
Denis Pushilin, Russian-installed administrator of the portion of the Donetsk region controlled by Moscow, said that Ukrainian forces shelled a hospital in the Donetsk city, killing one person and injuring several others.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain19 December 2022 07:53
Russia and China to hold joint naval drills this week
Russia and China will hold joint naval drills between December 21-27, Russia‘s defence ministry said on Monday.
The joint naval exercises, which have taken place annually since 2012, will involve missile and artillery firing in the East China Sea, Russia‘s defence ministry said.
“The main purpose of the exercises is to strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and China, and maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.”
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Moscow has sought to increase its political, security and economic links with Beijing and sees China’s leader Xi Jinping as a key ally in an anti-West alliance.
The two countries signed a “no limits” strategic partnership just days before Moscow launched the biggest land invasion in Europe since World War Two in February, but Beijing has since expressed
concerns over Russia‘s actions in Ukraine.
Russia said four of its vessels would take part in the drills – including the Varyag missile cruiser – while six Chinese vessels would take part, along with aircraft and helicopters from both sides.
Russian ships set sail on Monday from the Far Eastern port of Vladivostok to take part in the week-long exercises, which start on Wednesday.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain19 December 2022 07:35
At least 30 drones shot down in Russian attack, says Ukraine
Ukraine’s air force downed 30 drones today after Russia renewed its attacks to step up the military offensive.
These were Iranian-made Kamikaze drones, the air force confirmed.
The drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, of which at least 15 were directed at Kyiv, officials said.
Arpan Rai19 December 2022 06:42
Russia’s proxy Wagner troops threatened with execution if they deviate from military assault – MoD
Russia’s proxy military fighter group Wagner has devised a new offensive tactic to send convict conscripts in the raging war in Bakhmut likely to preserve its highly experienced forces, the British defence ministry said today.
“Russian military proxy group Wagner continues to take a major role in attritional combat around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. In recent months, it has developed offensive tactics to make use of the large number of poorly trained convicts it has recruited,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update.
It added that Wagner’s individual fighters are “likely issued a smartphone or tablet which shows the individual’s designated axis of advance and assault objective superimposed on commercial satellite imagery.”
“At platoon level and above, commanders likely remain in cover and give orders over radios, informed by video feeds from small uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs),” the ministry’s intelligence report on the war said.
These individuals and sections are then “ordered to proceed on the pre planned route, often with fire-support, but less often alongside armoured vehicles.”
“Wagner operatives who deviate from their assault routes without authorisation are likely being threatened with summary execution,” the ministry said.
“These brutal tactics aim to conserve Wagner’s rare assets of experienced commanders and armoured vehicles, at the expense of the more readily available convict-recruits, which the organisation assesses as expendable,” the MoD said.
Arpan Rai19 December 2022 06:20
