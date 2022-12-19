Qatar strikes back against EU over bribe scandal with energy





The European Union’s pledge to ban all Qatari officials from the EU Parliament premises has sparked major backlash from Qatar, which has threatened to retaliate with a new energy war. The EU’s Parliament is facing a major investigation into bribery after Belgian police raids uncovered €1.5million in residences and offices linked to Qatar. The EU’s decision to expel all Qatari officials from the premises of the institution has angered the energy-rich Gulf state.

A statement from a Qatari diplomat said: “The decision to impose such a discriminatory restriction that limits dialogue and cooperation on Qatar before the legal process has ended, will negatively affect regional and global security cooperation, as well as ongoing discussions around global energy poverty and security. “We firmly reject the allegations associating our government with misconduct. “Qatar was not the only party named in the investigation, yet our country has been exclusively criticised and attacked. “We have observed this week’s selective condemnation of our country with great alarm.

“It is deeply disappointing that the Belgian government made no effort to engage with our government to establish the facts once they became aware of the allegations.” The statement highlighted the “close” relationship with Belgium. “Our nations cooperated during the Covid-19 pandemic and Qatar is an important supplier of LNG to Belgium,” it insisted. Belgian prosecutors said they had been investigating EU parliament corruption for more than a year before the raids and arrests of the past two weeks. READ MORE: Boris and Rishi savaged on Brexit as UK still ‘joined at hip with EU’

Qatar said it believes it has been unfairly singled out, as MEPs have been accusing the Gulf country of human rights violations after it emerged more than 6,000 migrants died while building World Cup stadiums. The statement continued: “The decision to exclusively ban representatives from a single nation at the EU Parliament demonstrates that MEPs have been significantly misled. “It is unfortunate that some acted on preconceived prejudices against Qatar and made their judgments based on the inaccurate information in the leaks rather than waiting for the investigation to conclude.” It remains unclear how Qatar’s energy threat will affect the EU’s campaign to cleanse itself from corruption and bribery. The bloc has scrambled to find alternative sources of energy, as it tries to wean itself off Russian gas amid Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. DON’T MISS:

EU fear as corruption could spread over Qatar scandal [REPORT]

Canary Islands beg EU to relax Brexit visa rules [REPORT]

Rees-Mogg urges Brits to go ‘where they are welcome’ [REPORT]