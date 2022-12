Queen Camilla could be seen wearing a pair of earrings as well as a Battersea Dogs and Cats Home enamel pin badge.

Although it’s not exactly clear which earrings Queen Camilla wore with Mr O’Grady, they are guaranteed to be clip-on earrings.

This is because, famously, the Queen Consort is one of the few Royal Family members to not have her ears pierced.

The royal opened up about her reluctance to pierce her ears in a conversation with Vogue in July of this year.