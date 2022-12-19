Reset your pet with care tips for the new year

New Year, New You! What about your pet?

At my house, my pets are my children, so each January comes with intentions for their well-being. We shall call them Pet Resolutions!

Planning & arrangements

A very important consideration to make this year, and review every year, is what would happen to your pets if you become unable to care for your pet? Each year, countless pets are surrendered to the shelter due to the loss of their human. To avoid this unfortunate situation, please find someone you can designate to care for your pet.

Wellness check

When has your pet last visited the vet? Like humans, pets need an annual check-up, and vaccines as required. Some vaccines are required for pet insurance, as well as pet sitting agencies, boarders, and daycares; and it’s always a good idea to make sure your pet is healthy!

Nutritional inventory

Explore your pets’ food choices and how often they receive treats. Does their pet food have the proper nutritional make-up for your pet? This is something you will want to discuss with your vet at the Wellness Check!

Social life

Does your pet enjoy humans or other dogs? Maybe setting up a weekly play date or visit is ideal! If you have a dog who isn’t into others, taking your pup to different locations for sniff hikes will do the trick! For cats, let them determine their own social life. You’ll know when they want your company.

Mental & physical health

Stimulation and exercise are important for all pets. Your feline companion may enjoy a cat tree, tunnel, chasing the laser or a mouse on a string! For your dogs, a general rule of thumb is at least two, 20-minute walks per day. This varies by age and breed. Some humans will hire dog walkers to help provide exercise and enhance their dog’s social life at the same time. Win-win!

Maybe you could think of your own resolutions for your pets, but this list is a nice start. In future months, I will explore some of these pet wellness tips in greater detail. You may also follow along on our social media pages and our blog for resources and reminders to help achieve success! If you have questions or topics you’d like covered, email tallylassiepets@gmail.com

Carla McClellan, MPH, CPPS, freelance writer and consultant, owns and operates Tallahassee Lassie Pet Care, provides pet care education to the community, speaks publicly as requested, and is a local philanthropist. She may be reached at carlamcclellan@me.com and 850-728-6220.