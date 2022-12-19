Categories
Science

Rockets Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. Signs With Adidas: ‘I’m Living


HOUSTON — Jabari Smith Jr. became the latest member of the Houston Rockets to sign with Adidas. He is one of a dozen rookies who joined the brand, making his official announcement on social media Thursday afternoon. 

“It feels good to be a part of that family, a company that has a lot of great players,” Smith said. “This is something I’ve dreamed of as a kid. I’m just living out my dreams.” 

Smith said Adidas has always been his favorite brand. He played in Adidas for nearly his entire basketball career. Smith said he became a fan of the shoe company during his AAU days playing for the Atlanta Celtics —sponsored by Adidas.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.