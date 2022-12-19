Russian attacks hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in and around Kyiv

KYIV, Dec 19 (Reuters) – Russia’s latest attacks hit “critical infrastructure” in and around Kyiv early on Monday, Ukrainian authorities said, adding air defence systems destroyed about 15 of the 20 drones directed at the capital.

Kyiv’s mayor said preliminary information suggested there were no deaths or injuries from the attack on the capital, and medics were working at the sites of the strikes in the Solomyanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

“As a result of the attack on the capital, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged,” Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Energy and heating engineers are working to quickly stabilize the situation with energy and heat supply.”

A Reuters witness reported there was a fire as a result of the attack on the often targeted central Shevchenkivskyi district.

The Solomyanskyi district in the western part of Kyiv is a busy transport hub, home to a train station and one of the city’s two passenger airports.

In total, Russia used about 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones in attacks across Ukraine early on Monday, of which 30 were destroyed, Ukraine’s Air Force said.

Oleskiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region, which does not include the capital, but surrounds it, said infrastructure and private houses were damaged by the night drone attacks.

According to preliminary information, two people were wounded.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces said the drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

Russia had made the Sea of Azov in southern Ukraine its “internal sea”, bounded by Russia and Russian-controlled territory in southern Ukraine including Crimea.

Air raid sirens were blasting off most of the night into Monday in Kyiv and the region around it, with the sky declared clear at 5:50 a.m. local time (0750 GMT).

