Sales assistant on how she spots men having affairs at Christmas





Christmas is a time when people treat their loved ones to a special gift, but a former retail sales assistant has revealed that store employees can always tell when certain men are up to something a little sneaky. Shannon Hill is a TikTok creator who shares “story times” and celebrity news with her audience of 571.2K followers on her page @ShannonHillNews.

Having formerly worked on a high-end sales counter, she explained in her real life story that some husbands often came to her to purchase gifts for their wives and their mistresses at the same time. Shannon said: “I worked for the Chanel counter for many many years during college and I have got a little story, a little tea for you guys if you will, about what husbands buy for not only their wife but their mistresses too. I was only 19 at the time but I learned this quickly.” As Christmas was approaching, Shannon says it was not uncommon for men to come in shopping for gifts for their partners. These customers were often frequent shoppers and were known to staff on the counter. READ MORE: ‘Makeup hacks to ‘trick the eye into thinking you are younger than you are’

She explained: “Around the holiday season when guys would come in they would typically buy their wife a fragrance, her favourite lipstick, her skincare, whatever it was we had it all on file.” However, they would buy an additional, rather telling gift, too. “This wasn’t all husbands, but husbands would just really come in and buy their wives’ favourite things and they would have us wrap it really nicely. “But a few of the husbands that would come in, they would buy their wife her favourite fragrance, they would get it all wrapped really nicely and then they would buy the same fragrance for their mistress. DON’T MISS

“Because guess what, they did not want to leave their mistress’ house smelling like a different woman. If you worked there long enough and you knew the guys that would come in you figured it out pretty easily. “Sometimes, in a smaller town, you kind of knew what was going on. It was always, always the same fragrance. It was Coco Mademoiselle perfume. It was never Number Five because people come in and buy that for their mom. It was never the Chance perfumes. It was always Coco Mademoiselle. Us counter girls, we always have the tea.” Shannon’s video has so far amassed almost four thousand “likes”, and it turns out she is not the only sales assistant who noticed a trend among shoppers during the festive season.

A former counter worker posting under the username Stacks said: “The strength it would take me not casually mention to the wives how sweet it was that their husbands bought them not one but two perfumes.” Shannon responded: “Girl, it was hard. I knew some of these wives pretty well after years. So many times I too wanted to ‘slip up.” Another worker named Ashley Marie added: “I worked in high-end jewellery for years. Husbands did the same thing. It was always funny to see the mistress come in after Christmas and exchange it.” [SIC] And it turns out retail workers are not the only ones who noticed a similar trend, with workers from other industries revealing how they too noticed suspicious behaviour from certain customers. “Us bartenders too,” wrote Amanda. “Sunday brunch with the wife and kids, lunch breaks and cocktail hour with the mistress. We had to be good actors. We were warned by management to act like we are always seeing [them] for the first time.” [SIC]