Sampson County substitute teacher facing charges for relationship

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Sampson County substitute teacher is facing felony charges of sex crimes with a student.

Authorities with the sheriff’s office charged 32-year-old Tiffany Rose Williams after they said an investigation found her to have an inappropriate relationship.

Warrants WRAL News obtained from the Sampson County courthouse indicate Williams committed sex crimes with one student and turned herself in for the alleged crimes.

Child psychiatrist Dr. Helen Egger said one victim is too many.

“It makes all of us as adults feel upset when we hear these stories,” said Egger.

Egger said these acts do more than violate the professional responsibilities of educators, but leaves a legacy of trauma for a child.

“Sleep issues, the child being withdrawn, the child becoming angry and having anger abuse, depression, suicidality,” said Egger.

A spokeswoman with Sampson County schools told WRAL News Williams started out as an entry-level teacher on August 12, 2021 before resigning in June of this year.

Williams returned as a substitute teacher for the district on November 15, 2022; She worked at Lakewood High School on November 16, 17, 18, 21 and a half-day on November 23.

That half-day investigators received a complaint about an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

Cristin Deronja with Safechild commends those who speak out.

“I want to believe that there’s better identification, better recognition, and therefore more active responding and reporting these concerns,” said Deronja.

Experts are calling for appropriate procedures and policies that protect the welfare of children at school and other youth-serving organizations.

“Parents are the experts of their children,” said Egger. “Trust your instincts. If you don’t feel comfortable leaving a child with an adult, trust your instincts and don’t do it.”

Williams was charged with two counts of sexual acts with a student, one count of indecent liberties with a student, and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies said none of the crimes occurred on school campus.