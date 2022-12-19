Santander raises interest rates on savings accounts

Despite this boost for savers, financial experts are warning mortgage and debt repayments will continue to rise until next year as a result of the Bank of England’s action.

Susannah Streeter, a senior investment and markets analyst, noted that this change to the base rate is an “unwelcome present” for households just before Christmas.

Ms Streeter said: “This is the ninth consecutive rate rise since December last year and the last time the rate stood above three percent was in October and early November of 2008, as the effects of the financial crisis were taking hold and the Bank was in the process of rapidly reducing rates to help the economy.

“The rate rise means millions more households will be dealing with more precarious finances next year, with this latest rate rise set to cause another wobble, particularly for those paying off credit cards, on variable mortgage deals or those wanting to find a new fixed rate offer.