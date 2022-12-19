Second round of levelling-up funds to help rejuvenate UK regions

The second round of the UK government’s flagship levelling-up fund, intended to rejuvenate struggling communities across the country, has been delayed again until 2023, according to local and national government sources.

Councils had originally been told to apply for phase 2 of the £4.8bn flagship fund — designed to finance local capital projects — by July 6, in the expectation of an announcement on allocation in October. But the application deadline was put back to August after Whitehall’s online application portal failed to open for more than a month.

Shortly after taking over as prime minister in late October, Rishi Sunak promised that successful second-round bids would be announced “by the end of the year”. The announcement had been pencilled in for last week, according to one Whitehall source. But it has been mired in bureaucracy, and councils have now been told not to expect it until January.

One senior official at a northern local authority who confirmed the delay, described it as “both frustrating and counterproductive”. He said: “It is putting projects at risk, given the already tight delivery timescales and the rise in costs since bids were submitted in early August.”

“While local government has to react quickly to numerous funding deadlines set by central government, different rules seem to apply to Whitehall,” he added.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communitie sent a letter to MPs on Monday evening confirming that phase 2 of the fund, totalling £2.1bn, would be announced by the end of January, after “a high number of quality applications” had been received.

The fund, a key plank in the 2019 Conservative manifesto’s promise to “level up” economically struggling areas, has been beset by difficulties.

An initial £1.7bn was allocated via a bidding process in 2021, but the projects it funded, such as new swimming pools, have since been hit by soaring inflation and dysfunction within Whitehall, with some delayed as a result.

Two-thirds of bids in the first round were rejected, according to analysis of newly-released Whitehall figures carried out by local government researcher Jack Shaw, who is also an affiliated researcher at Cambridge university’s Bennett Institute.

Those included the most deprived authorities in some regions, including Blackpool in the north-west. The figures were provided in early December to a House of Commons committee inquiry on levelling-up funding.

Speaking to the inquiry last month, Matt O’Neill, executive director for growth and sustainability at Barnsley council in South Yorkshire, said “no empirical data” had been provided to explain the rejection of bids such as that of his own council.

The government said in a statement that the successful round-two bids would be “announced soon”, adding that “more than three-quarters of funding in round one” had gone “to areas most in need”.

It said there had been “significant interest in the first round of the fund and all bids were subject to a rigorous assessment process, under robust, fair and transparent rules . . . We worked with unsuccessful bidders to help improve their bids, which they were able to submit in the second round.”

Labour’s Lisa Nandy, the shadow levelling-up secretary, said the delay was “the latest in a long line of broken promises to level up our towns and cities”.

Councils have also complained about the cost of applying to such funds, estimated by umbrella body the Local Government Association to average £30,000 per bid.

Speaking to the same select committee inquiry last month, councillor Kevin Bentley, chair of the LGA’s people and places board, said: “I just wonder how much money we spend filling out forms — and going literally backwards and forwards — that could go directly to people.”