Second woman dies after Brixton Academy crush who worked at venue





A second woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London’s Brixton O2 Academy. The Met said Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, died in hospital early on Monday after working as one of the contracted security providers for the event that evening.

It comes after the death of mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, on Saturday. The force said a third woman, aged 21, remains in hospital in a critical condition. Ch Supt Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday. “I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Footage emerged on Friday of a woman reportedly being pushed down stairs by a police officer amid chaos at the packed London music venue. A total of eight people were taken to hospital from the O2 Academy Brixton by ambulance, the Metropolitan Police said. Two who were less seriously injured were treated at the scene. A clip shared on Twitter, appears to show a policeman pushing a woman down steps as members of the crowd can be heard screaming in the background.

A man is filmed saying to the woman: “It’s not worth it, okay. You are better than this. You are better than them.” The “crush” happened during a performance by Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Asake on Thursday night. They said emergency services attended the venue in Stockwell Road following reports shortly after 9.30pm of injuries after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets”. Scotland Yard said officers, paramedics from London Ambulance Service and firefighters from London Fire Brigade attended the scene, finding “a number of people with injuries believed to have been caused by crushing”.

The Metropolitan Police’s Gold Commander Ade Adelekan urged people to “be sensible about what they share” on social media and “not to post material that will be upsetting to those affected by this incident”. He also said that, where force has been used by officers, “those officers know they have to be accountable for their actions”. He added that the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will look at all material, including body-worn video footage from those at the scene. The Mirror reported a cancellation announcement had been made on stage during the gig in which the crowd was told the show had to be stopped due to a breach of the doors.

Asake has said his “heart is with those who were injured”. The artist said in a statement on Instagram: “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals. “I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of the Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end. “For my people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short. Thank you for your unbelievable love, London. I love you too much! I’m looking forward to seeing you again in a bit!”